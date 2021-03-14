Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $72.49 million and $23.94 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00446218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00061353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00092942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.55 or 0.00510118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

