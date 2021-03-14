First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 222.0% in February

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the February 11th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of FCT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 138,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.29.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
