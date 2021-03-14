First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 222.0% in February

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the February 11th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FCT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 138,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

