First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the February 11th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of QQEW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.04. 63,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,907. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $109.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.27.

