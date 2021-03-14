First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the February 11th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.40. 24,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,672. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

