First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Financial Contrast

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19% Salisbury Bancorp 22.35% 10.19% 0.99%

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Salisbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.87 $33.35 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 2.58 $11.14 million $3.93 12.18

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Salisbury Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and Online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of fourteen banking offices and ten ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

