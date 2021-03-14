First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AAR were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.