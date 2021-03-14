First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 341 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.24.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $471.46 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.01 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

