First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $156,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $336.29 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $362.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

