First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $159,000 Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $166.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.