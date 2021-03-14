First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

