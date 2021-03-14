First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.53

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 1410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1,461.4% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 34,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

