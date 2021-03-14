First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.85. First Financial posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,658,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,287,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in First Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. First Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

