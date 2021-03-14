First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.55

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 2667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

