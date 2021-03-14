Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $238.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

