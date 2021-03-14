Financial Analysis: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) versus The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and The Macerich, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Macerich 8 5 1 0 1.50

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. The Macerich has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.26%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than The Macerich.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of The Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of The Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Macerich has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and The Macerich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 18.14 $22.26 million N/A N/A The Macerich $927.46 million 2.24 $96.82 million $3.54 3.79

The Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and The Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06% The Macerich -1.55% -1.03% -0.31%

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. The Macerich pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats The Macerich on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

