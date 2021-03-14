Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

NYSE CL opened at $75.51 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

