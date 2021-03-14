Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

KO stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

