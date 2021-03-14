Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 20,009 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 15.2% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $34,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,402,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,639,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

