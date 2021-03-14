Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Up 280.0% in February

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

