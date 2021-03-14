Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Up 280.0% in February

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.