Fiii Reaches Market Capitalization of $219,478.30 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Fiii has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a market cap of $219,478.30 and approximately $2,057.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Fiii Profile

Fiii (FIII) is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Fiii Coin Trading

