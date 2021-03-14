Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,027 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $320,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $259,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 74.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of FNF opened at $41.77 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,699 shares of company stock worth $12,164,402. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

