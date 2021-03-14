FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFDF remained flat at $$75.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

