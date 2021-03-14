Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

