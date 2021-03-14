Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by 122.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AGM stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $897,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 180,090 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.