Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Update

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fauquier Bankshares stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.45. 6,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fauquier Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $21.36.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

