FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $599,666.88 and approximately $14.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 774.3% against the dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00446850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00060876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00081953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.00511401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011923 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.