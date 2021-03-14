Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.16. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.33. The stock had a trading volume of 165,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,571. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

