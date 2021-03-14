Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Facebook by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,524,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,446,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136,880 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,387,606 shares of company stock valued at $369,896,062. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.