Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $75,029,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $262.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.