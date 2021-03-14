Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,805 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR opened at $9.32 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

