Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Head-To-Head Review

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Extra Space Storage pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Extra Space Storage and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 2 9 0 2.67 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus target price of $122.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.25%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.31 billion 13.29 $419.97 million $4.88 26.99 Alpine Income Property Trust $13.23 million 10.27 $3.59 million N/A N/A

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 34.54% 16.54% 5.39% Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

