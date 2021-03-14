Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.75 ($36.50).

EXPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,420 ($31.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,514.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,783.94. The company has a market cap of £22.20 billion and a PE ratio of 33.61.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

