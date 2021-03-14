Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Reaches $3.24 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $110,533.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,983.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.60 or 0.03110179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.52 or 0.00362634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.02 or 0.00941948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.85 or 0.00393184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.00337280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.87 or 0.00244857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00021661 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.