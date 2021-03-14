Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0440 on Major Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $22,712.51 and approximately $19.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,057.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.98 or 0.03101985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.00362211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.45 or 0.00960500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.95 or 0.00384797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.21 or 0.00344285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.00250661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00022162 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

