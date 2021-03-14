Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,321,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after acquiring an additional 761,170 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,097 shares of company stock worth $10,223,372 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.