Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

XTC stock opened at C$11.44 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$4.72 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The company has a market cap of C$449.24 million and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,527,635.21. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 949,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,443,807. Insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.