ExclusiveCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,143.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $835,597.96 and approximately $5,143.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00203376 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00024808 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001727 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

