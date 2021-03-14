Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target hoisted by Macquarie from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVRI. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,140. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Everi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,752,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everi by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.