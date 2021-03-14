Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sells $56,870.00 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sandra Aj Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evergy alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 250 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $14,280.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.