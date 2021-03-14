Evelo Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14).

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

EVLO stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $637.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

