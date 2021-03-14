Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ETCMY opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

