Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $241,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $221.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.