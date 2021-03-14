ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $72.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37.

