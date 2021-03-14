Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

