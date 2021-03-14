ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 11th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ESPIQ stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. ESP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About ESP Resources

ESP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process.

