Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.39

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.39 and traded as high as $23.50. Escalade shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 35,858 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESCA shares. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $323.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 72,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Escalade by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Escalade by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Escalade by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Escalade by 51.5% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

