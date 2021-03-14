Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.10

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.10 and last traded at C$24.62, with a volume of 143023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.17.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.16.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.