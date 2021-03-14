Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.10

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 2006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERRPF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

