Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

BDSI opened at $4.00 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.