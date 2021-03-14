Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,579 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.